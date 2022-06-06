

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - One of Russia's top generals was killed in heavy fighting in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.



Major General Roman Kutuzov's death was first reported on the Telegram messaging app and later confirmed by state media.



He is the latest in a series of high-ranking military leaders that Russia is losing in the war against Ukraine.



Kutuzov was killed in the battle for Severdonetsk near Lisichansk while commanding the 1st Army Corps of the Donetsk People's Republic, the state-owned Rossiya 1 said.



The Russian defense ministry did not comment on Kutuzov's death. Russia has apparently suffered major loss of soldiers' lives in the Ukraine war, mostly mid- and junior-level personnel, according to the UK Defence Ministry's latest update.



Ukraine claims to have killed 12 Russian generals in the more than three-months long war. Russian troops are being ousted from Severodonetsk, where fierce fighting is on, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Maj Gen Kyrylo Budanov said.



Britain has announced that it will provide M270 long-range missiles to Ukraine amidst Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat that it will intensify attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons to Kyiv.



Meanwhile, Russian forces have resumed attack on Ukraine's capital after several weeks by launching cruise missiles.







