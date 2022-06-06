Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Education Through Engagement, LLC has partnered with Conscious Freedom Coaching for organizational consulting. The partnership will enhance the consulting firm's individual and corporate coaching services by utilizing the Conscious Freedom and Interpersonal Neurobiology framework.





Lisa Collins

The director of Education Through Engagement, Dr. Lisa Collins, says, "I became a coach after I experienced healing from Conscious Freedom life coaching."

By partnering up with Conscious Freedom Coaching as a life coach, the firm

Education Through Engagement is committed to providing the best life coaching services for people of color to deal with and heal from the workplace racial trauma. In addition, the firm offers various consulting services to improve the environment and initiate progressive community spaces.

The consulting firm is always looking for opportunities to work with experts and spread their healing frameworks. This partnership is also an opportunity to showcase Dr. Lisa's ethnographic research and expertise through life coaching.

Education Through Engagement has also announced various organizational support projects. The most recent, National Park Service Diverse Internship 2022, will analyze participants' experience with National Service providers. The project is a continuation of the previous years'.

According to the firm, this partnership has opened doors to more projects related to organizational and individual support through life coaching.

About:

Education Through Engagement, LLC is a business consulting firm providing services to empower organizational health and development. Some of the benefits include Employee Wellness, Inclusive Practices, Life Coaching, Organizational Healing from Racial Trauma, Self-Care, and many more.

Education Through Engagement utilizes educator Dr. Lisa's expertise to train organizations. In addition, the firm uses the STAR(Strategies for Trauma, Awareness, and Resilience) model and CTT(Coming To Table) approach for social impact and healing.

The firm's Life Coach brings her life experience as a woman of color and expertise in training to improve the organizational environment, especially in predominantly white organizations.

Contact Details:

Lisa Collins

lisacconsults@gmail.com

