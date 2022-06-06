Cumene Market to Reach US$ 42.7 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by Future Market Insights Inc

The US is projected to account for the highest value share of global cumene market demand in 2032. From 2015-2021 Cumene sales are expected grow at 6.3% annually, with most growth coming from production (zeolite) and application Phenols dominate overall chemical markets which averaging 5%.

NEWARK, Del, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, the cumene market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 5.4% during the period of 2022-2032. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 42.7 Billion in 2032, from US$ 25.1 Billion in 2022. The market was valued at US$ 23.5 Billion in 2021, and is expected to grow with a Y-O-Y growth rate of 6.8%. The overall absolute dollar growth of the global market is US$ 17.6 Billion.

Growing utilization of the cumenes for various applications is estimated to boost the market growth over forecast period. Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the cumene market in the forecast period are the rise in the demand for phenolic resins and bisphenol-A, and the increase in the consumption of acetone and its derivatives. Furthermore, the rise in the usage of cumene in adhesives and sealant chemicals and the upsurge in the preference for the consumers towards high octane production are further propelling the growth of the cumene market.

The product innovations, such as the development of food-grade cumene for polycarbonate plastic-based containers and bottles are expected to extend profitable opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. One of the major applications of cumene is in the production of phenol. The liquid-phase oxidation of cumene with molecular oxygen forms cumene hydroperoxide, which is further decomposed into phenol and acetone using a catalyst. The oxidation process requires the use of purified cumene. The catalyst used to decompose cumene hydroperoxide into phenol and acetone is sulphuric acid.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The US to account for the highest value share of US$ 14.9 Billion of global market demand for cumene in 2032

of global market demand for cumene in 2032 From 2015 to 2021, Cumene demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.3%

By production, the zeolite segment constitutes the bulk of Cumene Market with a CAGR of 5.6%.

By application, the phenol segment dominates the cumene market with a CAGR of 5.4%.

"Product innovations, such as the development of food-grade cumene for polycarbonate plastic-based containers and bottles are expected to extend profitable opportunities to the market players during the forecast period," remarks an FMI analyst.

Market Synopsis

Cumene, also known as isopropylbenzene and gasoline-like odor. It's a natural component in crude oil and coal tar but can be produced through many processes if you have the right materials at your disposal which includes 90% used for chemical intermediaries to produce phenol with 9%, while 1/10th goes towards making acetone!

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Cumene Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

Braskem

Cepsa

Chang Chun Group

CITGO

Domo Chemicals

Dow

INEOS

Koch Industries Inc.

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

Versalis SpA

In May 2021 , PPG announced the completion of a USD 13 million investment in its paint and coatings plant in Jiading, China , which includes eight new powder coating production lines and an enlarged powder coating technology centre, which will improve PPG's research and development capabilities. The extension will almost certainly boost the plant's capacity by over 8,000 tons per year.

, PPG announced the completion of a investment in its paint and coatings plant in Jiading, , which includes eight new powder coating production lines and an enlarged powder coating technology centre, which will improve PPG's research and development capabilities. The extension will almost certainly boost the plant's capacity by over 8,000 tons per year. In October 2019 , INEOS announced that it had broken ground at its global-scale cumene investment facility at Marl, Germany . With a capacity of 750,000 ton per year of cumene, the plant's construction was expected to be completed in 2021.

Key Segments Covered in The Cumene Market Report

Cumene Market by Production:

Zeolite Cumene

Solid Phosphoric Acid Cumene

Aluminum Chloride Cumene

Cumene Market by Application:

Cumene for Phenol

Phenol Resins



Caprolactum



Bisphenol A



Alkylphenols



Others

Cumene for Acetone

Solvent Use



Methyl Methacrylate



Bisphenol A



Aldol Chemicals



Others

Cumene for Other Applications

Cumene Market by Region:

North America Cumene Market

Latin America Cumene Market

Europe Cumene Market

Asia Pacific Cumene Market

Middle East and Africa Cumene Market

Know More About What the Cumene Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Cumene Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the Cumene Market, the market is segmented on the basis of production, and application across five major regions.

About Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cumene-market

