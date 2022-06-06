Culver City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Zeroed-In Consulting recently announced extending its accounting and finance services to the cryptocurrency market. The consulting firm released some exclusive blogs on the unique needs of the accounting treatment for cryptocurrency on its official page, Zeroed-Insights, to kick-start its entry into the market.

As various companies continue to add crypto to their balance sheets, Zeroed-In believes it is essential to understand accounting for cryptocurrency. Factors like significant price volatility and varying uses for crypto coins introduce complexities never seen in the accounting world before.

This whole new world is further complicated by a lack of lucid instruction on handling cryptocurrency accounting. The firm is eagerly waiting for the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and other accounting authorities to release authoritative guidance about cryptocurrency, and any departures from the current practice, to quickly address and support their clients' unique needs.

Zeroed-In has already proven its expertise in other areas of accounting and finance. Co-founders Kyle Geers and John Ikosipentarhos have complementary accounting skill sets that contribute to the firm's success. Kyle's career as an auditor and consultant at the global CPA firm Grant Thornton provides a solid technical background in complex accounting. At the same time, John's operational experience within multiple companies ranging from startups to billion-dollar public companies, allows him to effectively equip the proper accounting and finance functions. The duo works as a team by combining their strengths and diverse perspectives to provide high-quality services that serve their clients best.





John Ikosipentarhos and Kyle Geers

Where other accounting firms rely on established practices, Zeroed-In looks for more modern advancements in their business model. By borrowing the latest agile and continuous improvement methodologies that have helped many technology companies thrive, they aim to bring a fresh approach to providing their accounting and transformation services. As a result, Zeroed-In expects its innovation to bring higher-quality and cost-efficient solutions to its clients.

While its current focus is on specialty accounting and finance services, Zeroed-In is actively growing its capabilities to become a leading technology consulting firm through business intelligence, automation, and other technologies to improve all areas of the client's business. To learn more about their accounting/finance services, visit the official website: zeroed-inconsulting.com.

Zeroed-In Consulting is a dynamic advisory firm specializing in helping companies and their financial processes navigate an ever-evolving business landscape. Founded in 2021, Zeroed-In employs a future-focused approach to accounting and finance that bridges the gap between business and innovative technologies and helps organizations improve operational efficiency and enable growth. The world moves fast; Zeroed-In moves faster.

