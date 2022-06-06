TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 105.84 GG00B90J5Z95 01st June 2022





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 01stJune 2022



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184



Date06th June 2022