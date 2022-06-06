Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.06.2022
Kasei Holdings Plc - Result of EGM

PR Newswire

London, June 6

6 June 2022

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Result of EGM

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Extraordinary Meeting held earlier this afternoon, Monday 6 June 2022.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer		info@kaseiholdings.com
First Sentinel
Corporate Adviser
Brian Stockbridge
Steve McGlennan
+44 7876 888 011
brian@first-sentinel.com
stephen.mcglennan@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

