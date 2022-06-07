Company continues to demonstrate investment in providing enterprises with unmatched network visibility for network security and performance

LiveAction, a leading global provider of network monitoring, and security software, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Francine Geist as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A B2B software industry veteran, Geist has served as LiveAction's Chief Financial Officer since joining the company in 2019 and has since taken on successive responsibilities as the Chief Operating Officer and more recently as President. Steve Stuut has retired from his role as CEO and been named Executive Chairman and a member of the LiveAction Board.

"Over the last several years, LiveAction has seen record growth, heavily invested in product innovation, and continued to build a world class team designed to help customers and partners overcome the most advanced networking and security challenges," said Steve Stuut, Executive Chairman at LiveAction. "It's been an honor to serve as the CEO at LiveAction and work with a talented leader like Francine, whose leadership ability was very visible from when she first joined my team. She's been heavily involved in guiding the strategic direction of LiveAction, resulting in the company delivering record growth in 2021. Francine led several key initiatives, including a shift to a subscription-based software model and a focus on customer success, which led to a greater than 350% increase in net new ARR. Her keen understanding of the networking and security space, combined with her leadership skills and expertise in leading performance driven GTM teams, will ensure the company continues this momentum in the future."

Geist has more than 25 years of senior management experience, leading financial strategy, operations, and GTM for B2B software and data companies. Prior to LiveAction, she served as the Deputy CFO and VP of Finance at INTTRA, a software and network business for the shipping industry where she led the company through a successful exit and sale to E2Open. She also previously served as the VP of Global Sales Operations and Finance at TravelClick, a private-equity sponsored global provider of cloud-based data solutions for maximizing hotel revenue, and spent 10 years with Dun Bradstreet, a leading provider of B2B commercial information and insights. Geist began her career with Deloitte Touche and has an M.B.A. in finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"The world has experienced unprecedented challenges over the last two years and Steve's leadership as CEO has been crucial to LiveAction's continued success. His knowledge will continue to be invaluable as the Executive Chairman and member of the board," said Mike Triplett, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "On the flip side, we're extremely excited that Francine will be stepping into the CEO leadership role and we're confident in her ability to lead this next phase of growth for LiveAction and its customers. She's a proven leader that has demonstrated throughout her career that she drives results and builds strong teams."

"Leading enterprises around the world rely on LiveAction's network performance monitoring and security solutions to gain visibility into their networks and to remediate problems quickly. With the launch of ThreatEye NV earlier this year, we're working to give our customers a unified platform for security incident detection and response," said Francine Geist, CEO at LiveAction. "Steve has done a fantastic job laying the foundation for future growth and I am committed to investing in product innovation, and operational excellence to drive business growth and better support our customers and partners."

About LiveAction

LiveAction provides unmatched visibility into network and application performance from a single pane of glass. This gives enterprises confidence that the network is meeting business objectives, offers IT administrators full visibility for better decision making, and reduces the overall cost of operations. By unifying and simplifying the collection, correlation and presentation of network and application data, LiveAction empowers network professionals to proactively and quickly identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues across increasingly large and complex networks. To learn more and see how LiveAction delivers unmatched network visibility and security, visit https://www.liveaction.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

