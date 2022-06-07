Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces the appointment of Laurent Nataf as Chief Mergers Acquisitions (M&A) Officer, a new strategic function within the group's Executive Committee. Sertaç Sürür is appointed as the group's new CEO President for Azelis Asia Pacific, and joins the Executive Committee in his new role, expanding Azelis' executive leadership to six members.

As part of Azelis' strategy of growth acceleration, Laurent Nataf, currently CEO President of Azelis Asia Pacific, is assuming the role of Chief M&A Officer effective 1 September, 2022. The creation of this new role within the Executive Committee reflects the continued importance of the group's M&A program to complement its organic growth development in strengthening its footprint and market leadership. Laurent will further develop and execute Azelis' global M&A strategy, in line with the group's ambitious growth plans, and will also oversee post-acquisition integration programs. Laurent will be leveraging his leadership skills and experience in business development, having led the acquisition of 17 companies for Azelis in Asia Pacific. Under Laurent's leadership, the group's Asia Pacific business grew from 8% to over 15% of group revenue and expanded Azelis' footprint to cover 12 countries in the region.

Sertaç Sürür, currently Managing Director of Azelis Turkey, will assume the leadership of the Asia Pacific region from Laurent Nataf. Since joining in 2015, Sertaç has performed various local and regional leadership roles, and has developed the group's Turkish business from 2% to almost 6% of Azelis' EMEA revenue, steering the business to become a leading specialty chemical distributor in the domestic market. Prior to joining Azelis, Sertaç held various commercial and management leadership positions at global industrial and chemical distribution and production companies, including DSM and Ravago.

As members of the Executive Committee, Laurent and Sertaç will both report to Group CEO,Dr. Hans Joachim Müller. They will commence transitioning into their new roles shortly to ensure a smooth and seamless handover.

Dennis Verhaert, the current Group M&A Director, will be assuming a new role within Azelis, details of which will be announced soon.

Comment from Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer:

"I am pleased to announce these strategic appointments to the group's leadership, signifying the next stage in our development to become the reference innovation service provider for the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution market. The addition of the M&A function in the Executive Committee is a logical step given our strategy of complementing organic growth with acquisitions to strengthen our lateral value chain and global footprint.

I would like to thank Dennis for his contribution in developing a strong M&A team, supporting the group's rapid growth over the past four years. Laurent and Sertaç have both built impressive track records of developing businesses for the group, and I have every confidence that they will continue to successfully deliver in their new roles."

