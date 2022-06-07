Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) contract by Viridian Lithium for the construction of the first lithium refining and conversion plant in Europe.

Located in Lauterbourg, France, the plant will produce up to 100,000 tons of Battery Grade lithium chemicals per year which is the equivalent capacity to power 2 million electric vehicles to enable a secure and sustainable battery supply chain for the transition to electric mobility.

The contract consists in a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), and a preferential right on the construction of the plant and its three foreseen extensions.

Laure Mandrou, Senior Vice President Carbon-Free Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: "We are very excited to start this new journey with Viridian Lithium. It is the beginning of an industrial partnership that is fully in line with Technip Energies' strategy of engineering a sustainable future. We are committed to support Viridian Lithium in the creation of the first French and European Lithium stream."

Remy Welschinger, Co-Founder President of Viridian Lithium, said: "We are very pleased to partner with Technip Energies to develop a clean and reliable supply chain for batteries to empower the transition to electric mobility."

Purified lithium chemicals are non-substitutable materials for lithium-ion batteries and are strategic materials for the European automotive industry. The Project will increase the supply chain autonomy of our electric vehicle industry. Lithium is one of the four key metals of the energy transition.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

