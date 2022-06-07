Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer to expand into Qatar to drive the next phase of growth in the Middle East



07.06.2022



Julius Baer has announced its intention to set up an Advisory Office in Qatar, in an effort to expand its regional footprint in the Middle East. It has hired Slim Bouker from Doha Bank, to oversee the expansion and lead the Advisory Office in Qatar. Zurich/Dubai, 7 June 2022 - Julius Baer has announced its plans to tap into the Qatar market by opening an Advisory Office in the Qatar Financial Centre, subject to regulatory approvals. The Bank is currently working closely with both the Qatar Financial Centre Authority and the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) for the incorporation and application process. Julius Baer has therefore hired Slim Bouker to support its ambition to expand into Qatar and lead the Advisory Office, once all regulatory approvals for the office and for his appointment are in place. Slim joins Julius Baer from Doha Bank's wealth management arm where he was Head of Private Banking. In his role at Julius Baer, he will report to Alireza Valizadeh, Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd. Régis Burger, Global Head Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer, comments: "We have grown our Middle East business by leaps and bounds in the past decades and this move will support our next phase of growth and development in the region. Over many years, Qatar's story of growth has been as impressive as it has been successful, creating a diversified national economy supported by its natural resources. In addition, the country has made great strides in its efforts to become a sports and education hub in the Middle East, while promoting an ambitious art programme through its cultural institutions. I am confident that our Swiss heritage, coupled with our regional expertise, will help us to reach great heights in this promising market." Alireza Valizadeh, Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd. adds: "Julius Baer is an established name in the Middle East with a strong position in the region. Currently, we're seeing the emergence of the next generation of clients - a generation that likes to look beyond the traditional ways of wealth preservation, especially in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Qatar. Through our local presence, plus our long history in wealth management and wealth transfer between generations, we're perfectly suited to meet the needs and requirements of this new client group. I am very pleased to welcome Slim to the Julius Baer family and I am confident that his experience and knowledge of Qatar will help us achieve our ambitious goals." Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 Afreen Aslam, tel. +971 (0) 4 3770582 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 457 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.

