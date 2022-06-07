- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Issue planned for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus.
- • Credit Suisse issue of CHF 100 million to CHF 150 million is under review for the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund LogisticsPlus for Q3 2022
- • Detailed information about the transaction, including volume, issue price, and subscription ratio, will be announced shortly before the capital increase
- • The capital increase will preserve the pre-emptive rights of existing unitholders
- • The proceeds of the issue will be used to further expand and diversify the existing real estate portfolio
