- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic said Canada will be purchasing its smallpox vaccine at a value of approximately USD 56 million.
- • The non-replicating smallpox vaccine is also approved for use against monkeypox in Canada as the only territory other than the USA
- • Deliveries of vaccines under this five-year contract are expected to occur from 2023
- • Hence this contract will have no impact on the Company's financial guidance for 2022
BAVARIAN NORDIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de