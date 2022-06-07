Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 08:03
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 6

7 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 50,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 384.3443 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 386 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 380.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,834,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,257,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1381.00 08:34:4700059268151TRLO0LSE
1584381.00 08:34:4700059268150TRLO0LSE
1538380.50 08:34:4700059268152TRLO0LSE
475381.50 09:08:1900059269471TRLO0LSE
866381.50 09:08:1900059269470TRLO0LSE
989383.00 09:08:4600059269491TRLO0LSE
642383.00 09:08:4600059269490TRLO0LSE
373384.00 09:14:0300059269708TRLO0LSE
1516384.00 09:14:0300059269707TRLO0LSE
1000384.00 09:14:0300059269706TRLO0LSE
96384.00 09:14:0300059269704TRLO0LSE
299384.00 09:14:0300059269703TRLO0LSE
500384.00 09:14:0300059269702TRLO0LSE
500384.00 09:14:0300059269700TRLO0LSE
1307384.00 09:16:0300059269812TRLO0LSE
415383.50 09:17:1500059269861TRLO0LSE
194383.50 09:17:1500059269860TRLO0LSE
400383.50 09:17:1500059269859TRLO0LSE
501383.50 09:17:1500059269858TRLO0LSE
894386.00 09:54:1800059270935TRLO0LSE
3664386.00 09:54:1800059270936TRLO0LSE
500386.00 09:54:1800059270937TRLO0LSE
500386.00 09:54:1800059270938TRLO0LSE
2334386.00 09:54:1800059270941TRLO0LSE
412386.00 09:54:1800059270940TRLO0LSE
1500386.00 09:54:1800059270939TRLO0LSE
500386.00 09:54:1800059270942TRLO0LSE
846386.00 09:54:1800059270943TRLO0LSE
1074385.50 09:55:3200059271031TRLO0LSE
419385.50 09:55:3200059271030TRLO0LSE
1375386.00 10:02:1000059271257TRLO0LSE
350385.50 10:08:0300059271564TRLO0LSE
1000385.50 10:08:0300059271563TRLO0LSE
148385.50 10:08:0300059271562TRLO0LSE
826385.00 10:18:4500059271914TRLO0LSE
500385.00 10:18:4500059271913TRLO0LSE
279385.00 10:18:4500059271912TRLO0LSE
1665384.50 10:18:4600059271916TRLO0LSE
81384.50 10:41:0400059272483TRLO0LSE
500384.50 10:41:0400059272482TRLO0LSE
610384.50 10:41:0400059272481TRLO0LSE
191384.50 10:41:1100059272489TRLO0LSE
55384.50 10:41:1100059272488TRLO0LSE
165384.50 10:41:2100059272492TRLO0LSE
231383.00 11:59:0200059274692TRLO0LSE
454383.00 11:59:0200059274691TRLO0LSE
500383.00 11:59:0200059274690TRLO0LSE
257383.00 11:59:0200059274689TRLO0LSE
136383.00 11:59:4100059274801TRLO0LSE
1313383.00 11:59:4100059274800TRLO0LSE
500382.00 13:08:0900059276121TRLO0LSE
455382.00 13:08:0900059276120TRLO0LSE
1410383.50 13:20:2700059276523TRLO0LSE
239383.50 13:58:4700059277701TRLO0LSE
449383.50 14:10:5700059277932TRLO0LSE
453383.50 14:26:5100059278566TRLO0LSE
310383.50 14:38:2400059279043TRLO0LSE
108383.50 14:38:4800059279050TRLO0LSE
1413383.50 14:38:4800059279049TRLO0LSE
10383.50 14:38:4800059279051TRLO0LSE
1371383.00 14:46:2300059279518TRLO0LSE
391384.00 15:11:1900059281142TRLO0LSE
1113384.00 15:11:1900059281141TRLO0LSE
47384.00 15:11:1900059281140TRLO0LSE
1420385.00 15:36:1100059282478TRLO0LSE
252385.50 15:54:2300059283663TRLO0LSE
28385.50 15:54:2300059283662TRLO0LSE
391385.50 15:54:2300059283661TRLO0LSE
29385.50 15:54:2300059283660TRLO0LSE
119385.50 15:59:2300059283966TRLO0LSE
70386.00 16:01:4400059284209TRLO0LSE
896386.00 16:01:4500059284211TRLO0LSE
648386.00 16:01:4500059284210TRLO0LSE
500386.00 16:05:3100059284521TRLO0LSE
403386.00 16:11:3100059284981TRLO0LSE
500386.00 16:11:3100059284980TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.