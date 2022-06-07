Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

7 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 6 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 50,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 384.3443 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 386 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 380.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,834,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,257,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 6 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1 381.00 08:34:47 00059268151TRLO0 LSE 1584 381.00 08:34:47 00059268150TRLO0 LSE 1538 380.50 08:34:47 00059268152TRLO0 LSE 475 381.50 09:08:19 00059269471TRLO0 LSE 866 381.50 09:08:19 00059269470TRLO0 LSE 989 383.00 09:08:46 00059269491TRLO0 LSE 642 383.00 09:08:46 00059269490TRLO0 LSE 373 384.00 09:14:03 00059269708TRLO0 LSE 1516 384.00 09:14:03 00059269707TRLO0 LSE 1000 384.00 09:14:03 00059269706TRLO0 LSE 96 384.00 09:14:03 00059269704TRLO0 LSE 299 384.00 09:14:03 00059269703TRLO0 LSE 500 384.00 09:14:03 00059269702TRLO0 LSE 500 384.00 09:14:03 00059269700TRLO0 LSE 1307 384.00 09:16:03 00059269812TRLO0 LSE 415 383.50 09:17:15 00059269861TRLO0 LSE 194 383.50 09:17:15 00059269860TRLO0 LSE 400 383.50 09:17:15 00059269859TRLO0 LSE 501 383.50 09:17:15 00059269858TRLO0 LSE 894 386.00 09:54:18 00059270935TRLO0 LSE 3664 386.00 09:54:18 00059270936TRLO0 LSE 500 386.00 09:54:18 00059270937TRLO0 LSE 500 386.00 09:54:18 00059270938TRLO0 LSE 2334 386.00 09:54:18 00059270941TRLO0 LSE 412 386.00 09:54:18 00059270940TRLO0 LSE 1500 386.00 09:54:18 00059270939TRLO0 LSE 500 386.00 09:54:18 00059270942TRLO0 LSE 846 386.00 09:54:18 00059270943TRLO0 LSE 1074 385.50 09:55:32 00059271031TRLO0 LSE 419 385.50 09:55:32 00059271030TRLO0 LSE 1375 386.00 10:02:10 00059271257TRLO0 LSE 350 385.50 10:08:03 00059271564TRLO0 LSE 1000 385.50 10:08:03 00059271563TRLO0 LSE 148 385.50 10:08:03 00059271562TRLO0 LSE 826 385.00 10:18:45 00059271914TRLO0 LSE 500 385.00 10:18:45 00059271913TRLO0 LSE 279 385.00 10:18:45 00059271912TRLO0 LSE 1665 384.50 10:18:46 00059271916TRLO0 LSE 81 384.50 10:41:04 00059272483TRLO0 LSE 500 384.50 10:41:04 00059272482TRLO0 LSE 610 384.50 10:41:04 00059272481TRLO0 LSE 191 384.50 10:41:11 00059272489TRLO0 LSE 55 384.50 10:41:11 00059272488TRLO0 LSE 165 384.50 10:41:21 00059272492TRLO0 LSE 231 383.00 11:59:02 00059274692TRLO0 LSE 454 383.00 11:59:02 00059274691TRLO0 LSE 500 383.00 11:59:02 00059274690TRLO0 LSE 257 383.00 11:59:02 00059274689TRLO0 LSE 136 383.00 11:59:41 00059274801TRLO0 LSE 1313 383.00 11:59:41 00059274800TRLO0 LSE 500 382.00 13:08:09 00059276121TRLO0 LSE 455 382.00 13:08:09 00059276120TRLO0 LSE 1410 383.50 13:20:27 00059276523TRLO0 LSE 239 383.50 13:58:47 00059277701TRLO0 LSE 449 383.50 14:10:57 00059277932TRLO0 LSE 453 383.50 14:26:51 00059278566TRLO0 LSE 310 383.50 14:38:24 00059279043TRLO0 LSE 108 383.50 14:38:48 00059279050TRLO0 LSE 1413 383.50 14:38:48 00059279049TRLO0 LSE 10 383.50 14:38:48 00059279051TRLO0 LSE 1371 383.00 14:46:23 00059279518TRLO0 LSE 391 384.00 15:11:19 00059281142TRLO0 LSE 1113 384.00 15:11:19 00059281141TRLO0 LSE 47 384.00 15:11:19 00059281140TRLO0 LSE 1420 385.00 15:36:11 00059282478TRLO0 LSE 252 385.50 15:54:23 00059283663TRLO0 LSE 28 385.50 15:54:23 00059283662TRLO0 LSE 391 385.50 15:54:23 00059283661TRLO0 LSE 29 385.50 15:54:23 00059283660TRLO0 LSE 119 385.50 15:59:23 00059283966TRLO0 LSE 70 386.00 16:01:44 00059284209TRLO0 LSE 896 386.00 16:01:45 00059284211TRLO0 LSE 648 386.00 16:01:45 00059284210TRLO0 LSE 500 386.00 16:05:31 00059284521TRLO0 LSE 403 386.00 16:11:31 00059284981TRLO0 LSE 500 386.00 16:11:31 00059284980TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com