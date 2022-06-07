

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L) announced the award of a follow-on contract for full production units after a pilot-phase build of over-the-air 5G mmWave modules into the test equipment market. The new contract, for a customer based in the USA, is valued at $0.9 million. The product extends the frequency range of the customer's existing product offering above 50GHz by employing Filtronic's mmWave specific design and manufacturing know-how. Revenue is expected to be recognised in fiscal 2023.



Richard Gibbs, CEO, said: 'We are delighted to have been chosen as the production partner for these technically challenging mmWave products.'







