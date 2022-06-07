Holiston Media Ltd: Holiston Media Reveals The Winners In This Year's Global Forex Awards B2B

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were the most sought-after to date, receiving the highest number of entries and public votes.
Now in their third year, The Global Forex Awards - B2B celebrate forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.
Across 23 separate categories, the awards champion the best-performing providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem.
Explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media, which organises the awards, "We've been blown away by the sheer number and calibre of entries in this year's awards. Over 9500 people voted in the awards - the biggest number yet - proving that there's a demand within the industry for transparency and recognition."
The public voting process for the awards took place throughout April 2022. This year's category winners are as follows:
- Best All-Round Liquidity Provider - Exclusive Capital
- Best Bridge Provider - Centroid Solutions
- Best Client Trading Experience - TopFX
- Best CRM Provider - Match-Trade Technologies
- Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider - GCEX
- Best Execution Venue - LMAX Group
- Best Electronic Money Institution - Breinrock
- Best Fintech & Solutions - PLUGIT
- Best Hosting & Connectivity Provider - PrimeXM
- Best Institutional Forex Broker - ATFX Connect
- Best Mobile Trading App - RoboForex
- Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - cTrader
- Best Payment Solutions Provider - Global Reach Group
- Best Prime Trading Broker - IS Prime
- Best Public Relations Company - Wigwam PR
- Best RegTech Reporting Solution - Muinmos
- Best Retail Forex Broker - FXCM
- Best Risk Management System - Centroid Solutions
- Best Signals Provider - TiqBee
- Best Stocks Broker - RoboMarkets
- Best Technology Provider - Tools for Brokers
- Best Trade Execution - Equiti Capital
- Best White Label Provider - Match-Trade Technologies
This year's Global Forex Awards - B2B were sponsored by: ATFX Connect, Centroid Solutions, Exclusive Capital, PLUGIT, RoboMarkets and TiqBee.
Continues Mike, "This year's winner's list is made up of some of the leading businesses in the industry who have been chosen by real investors, traders and business customers from around the globe. We're proud to be able to elevate them and help benchmark their success."
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.
For more information on Holiston Media visit www.holiston.com