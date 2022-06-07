UL Launches New SafeCyber Solution and Platform Features to Address Mounting Security Threats

Latest enhancements provide a 360-degree view of security posture, accelerating go-to-market product strategies while improving connected device security and compliance.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader, today announced the latest enhancements to its product security and compliance life cycle management platform, SafeCyber. Launched last year, SafeCyber aims to democratize product security and empower device manufacturers, suppliers and system integrators to take charge of their connected ecosystems and mitigate growing threats from chip to cloud.

Amid an uptick in supply chain attacks, a shortage of security expertise and a dynamic regulatory environment, UL's new SafeCyber dashboard provides users with a comprehensive view of their product security maturity and projects in one place. SafeCyber also provides an easy-to-use portal to help users discover available device life cycle solutions to better manage and secure their ecosystems.

Through this new dashboard, users can view all their product security testing and evaluation activities in a single, central location. The new feature provides visibility on the security maturity of their product lines and certification readiness to industry standards, including ISA/SAE 21434 and IEC 62443 4-1, among others.

Additionally, UL formally announced Binary Check, a new SafeCyber platform solution. Binary Check allows users to perform continuous, automated binary code analysis to ensure ongoing security and compliance readiness of connected devices and systems. This new solution includes the ability to generate a software bill of materials (SBOM), detect and manage vulnerabilities for faster remediation and obtain compliance readiness analysis.

"The skyrocketing adoption of connected devices creates countless benefits and opportunities but also leads to an increasingly large and attractive attack vector for bad actors," said David Nosibor, platform solutions lead, Identity Management Security and head of UL's SafeCyber project. "As devices become progressively connected, it's challenging for businesses to keep up with growing device and security system complexities, making them vulnerable to ransomware and firmware attacks. Hardening security requires a proactive approach. At UL, we are committed to enabling organizations to innovate and bring products to the marketplace safely and securely. With SafeCyber, customers benefit from a 360-degree view of their security governance and processes to better manage and mitigate product security risks."

New SafeCyber solution and platform features are available now. Learn more and stay apprised of the latest developments to UL's SafeCyber platform.

