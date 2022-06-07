Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.06.2022
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 09:03
Rapyd launches out of this world competition to 'Hack the Galaxy' for software developers to win a trip to the edge of space

  • World renowned space enthusiast William Shatner has teamed up with Rapyd to offer developers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel aboard one of the first-ever carbon-neutral space flights to the edge of space
  • Members of Rapyd's Software Developer Community will be given the chance to solve weekly challenges with the opportunity to win over $1 million in cash, prizes, trips and tickets

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service platform, today announces the launch of its Hack the Galaxy challenge; a series of virtual challenges for developers to win tickets to ride to the edge of space in a private capsule launching in 2026. Check out this video from Rapyd partner William Shatner announcing the challenge.