Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of

shares Number of theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights

(exercisable at General

Meetings) 31 May 2022 9 893 463 14 881 641 14 783 374

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme au capital de 98 934.63

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

