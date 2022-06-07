Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
31 May 2022
9 893 463
14 881 641
14 783 374
(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de 98 934.63
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
