Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DIGE LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.3545

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11520817

CODE: DIGE LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

