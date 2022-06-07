Nanoco has signed an agreement for a fifth work package from its major European customer. This covers the final phase of a scale-up of a longer wavelength material and development of a third material. It has also completed a placing and subscription raising £2.0m (net) at 37p/share, which extends the cash runway into CY24, and announced a broker option at 37p/share potentially raising up to an additional £3.7m.

