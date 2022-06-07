DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 06/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.9147

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22960333

CODE: ICEU2

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 166562 EQS News ID: 1369641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 07, 2022 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)