Maanch Launches The Engagement Tracker Tool for Facilitating ESG Stewardship

The Next Big Thing in Responsible Investing

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maanch Ltd today announced the launch of The Engagement Tracker, a tool that enables asset managers and investors to automate data capture, analysis, and reporting of all their engagements with their portfolio companies on ESG related matters. Learn more.

The tool, developed in collaboration with UBP, one of Switzerland's leading private banks specialised in the field of wealth and asset management for both private and institutional clients, is built to provide a complete digital data trail of the impact of engagements over time, monitoring escalations that can back investment decision making. It enables asset and fund managers to generate reports in real-time that are aligned with various ESG reporting frameworks like the UK Stewardship code, GRI taxonomy and UN SDGs, making ESG compliance easier for investors.

ESG related Engagements have multiplied over the last 5 years and investors are held more accountable. The Maanch Engagement Trackers takes on the burden of data management allowing asset managers to focus their time and resources on meaningful ESG stewardship with their portfolio companies.

Nicolas Faller, Co-CEO Asset Management at UBP, commented: "UBP and in particular the Impact team are proud to have contributed to the development of this tool which gives them a more systematic and efficient way of recording and processing the data we collect from our bilateral engagement. The Maanch Engagement tracker should allow the industry to deliver much clearer engagement attribution to clients and hopefully, over time, support Banks' efforts to demonstrate investor additionality."

The launch of the Engagement Tracker comes in the midst of Maanch achieving a number of key milestones. Maanch was invited by the Department of International Trade (DIT) to speak on Responsible Investing at the recently concluded New York Fintech Week.

Darshita Gillies, Founder & CEO of Maanch, adds: "Active portfolio managers are taking the lead by influencing their portfolio companies to adopt sustainable practices. Currently this data is being captured manually and in an ad hoc manner. The Maanch Engagement Tracker enables Asset Management teams to optimise and demonstrate their Stewardship efforts." In the last 2 months, active users on the Engagement Tracker have grown 5 times.

In addition to the investor solution, Maanch offers strategic advisory to companies on their ESG & sustainability strategy. Their suite of advisory solutions includes a 360-degree ESG Audit, reviewing ESG & Sustainability Policy, building Net Zero Strategy and more.

About Maanch

Maanch is a London-based B Corp providing SaaS & advisory solutions to track, analyse and report ESG & sustainability data. Their solutions for investors, asset managers and companies deliver robust strategy and digital data trail necessary to demonstrate evidence of impact.