New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Manuelsofficial Consulting CEO, Manuel Santiago, announces the launch of the Options Course for stock traders that is open for enrollment.

The digital course is expected to be a game changer for individuals who lack guidance when entering the market and to prevent financial losses.

According to the preview provided by the consulting firm, the course outlines the step-by-step trading education novices need in order to be consistent investors. The CEO promises to introduce unique strategies and provide necessary insights on candlesticks, resistance, trendlines, VWAP indicator, RSI indicator, MACD indicator, and options basics. The detailed course outline is available here.

Manuel is set to help stock traders get familiar with the options in the market and become thriving investors. According to him, the course amalgamates his life's work, failures & successes and unveils the unconventional trading secrets he learned throughout his journey.

About Manuelsofficial Consulting

Manuelsofficial Consulting is an accomplished firm established in 2021. It has recorded many successes through mentoring and teaching people how to trade in the stocks, options, and cryptocurrency market. It started with the goal of helping people build their generational wealth and promoting financial freedom and continues to follow this vision. It works with new traders to develop skills and learn about trading under the guidance of trading expert and founder Manuel Santiago. The online consulting firm provides one-on-one mentorships, thorough training seminars, courses, and personal consultation to help clients make better future investments in the stock market.

About Manuel Santiago

Manuel Santiago is a US Marine veteran, stock trader, and teacher. The seasoned trader mentors clients on how to trade and invest in the stock market and provides expert guidance on using technical analysis to find good entries in stocks, crypto, and options. In addition to that, he is a vocal supporter of financial freedom and actively promotes that in all associations.





Email: manuelssantiago81@gmail.com

Website: www.manuelsofficial.com

