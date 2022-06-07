DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.0411

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14822055

CODE: EDIV LN

ISIN: LU0959210781

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

