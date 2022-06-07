DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.0411
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14822055
CODE: EDIV LN
ISIN: LU0959210781
