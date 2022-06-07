Mitrade adds competitive crypto CFD offerings to its product list

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - The Australian forex and OTC derivatives trading broker Mitrade has expanded its array of products by adding the most popular crypto CFDs to its product list.





Mitrade





Mitrade now offers a range of crypto CFDs to its users including BTC, BTC Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Ripple XRP, ApeCoin, Cosmos, Avalanche, DogeUSD, DotUSD, EOS, Polygon, Solana, NEAR Protocol, Uniswap, and Stellar Lumens. The addition of cryptocurrencies has brought the much-awaited diversity in Mitrade's offerings.

"We are thrilled to announce that Mitrade has taken a major step in diversifying its product options by adding crypto CFDs to its trading platform for its worldwide users. The new addition will give swing traders and savvy investors fresh opportunities to grow their portfolio. This flexibility will help them trade and capitalize on shifting trends in the crypto market. It will also attract new users who are looking to enjoy a simple and smooth trading experience in crypto currencies. Our team is committed to diversify trading options for our users in order to offer them a varied and quality trading experience," said a representative of Mitrade.

Now traders can open both long and short crypto CFD positions on Mitrade's trading platform. Users do not need a crypto wallet, nor actual delivery of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Profits or losses are instantly credited or debited directly to their personal accounts. Traders can also benefit from low entry costs - Mitrade offers its users micronized CFDs, which allow them to initiate trades in fractions of the full amount of a coin. This significantly lowers the minimum margin required to trade.

To allow its user more ease in trading, Mitrade offers zero commissions on all trading products including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies for its customers around the world. The zero-commission structure reduces the burden on traders and helps them achieve their trading goals faster and easier.

Mitrade runs on a proprietary trading platform, which is intuitive and powered by ground-breaking technology. With over 1,100,000 active users, the Mitrade app on Android has to date more than 1 million downloads.

Mitrade has been featured on Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch and Bloomberg. View the feature articles here: https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/media

Mitrade has recently won two prestigious awards including the Most Innovative Broker 2022 and the Best Trading Platform 2022 at the Forex Broker Awards by FxDailyInfo. See all awards at https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards

For media inquiries, please contact Ms Belle Toh at belle.toh@mitrade.com

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a leader in Forex trading and an innovative financial technology group. Mitrade is strictly regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). Mitrade is dedicatedly pursuing its mission to simplify trading for all. Its founding team of finance veterans and technical experts developed a trading platform that came out to be an innovative solution to the long-standing challenges in Forex trading. Explore Mitrade at https://www.mitrade.com.

Mitrade's OTC derivatives trading bear leverage which can cause the loss of your entire capital. CFD products may not be available for your jurisdiction, the distribution of the above information is not intended to be contrary to local law or regulations.

