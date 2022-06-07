Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2022) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, has partnered with Petalfast, a cannabis sales and marketing agency with decades of experience in adult beverages, consumer packaged goods and cannabis.

"We look forward to leveraging Petalfast's expertise and network in California to further expand our ever-growing presence in the Golden State," says Jamie L. Pearson, President and CEO of Bhang.

"Partnering with Petalfast makes us part of the agency's winning portfolio of products. It allows us to focus on product innovation and marketing the brand, while Petalfast remains laser-focused on our growing sales pipeline," Pearson adds. The contract with Petalfast was signed at the end of February and came into effect March 1, 2022.

"Chocolate has always been a strong form factor and consumer favorite. We are excited to bring Bhang, a well-known purveyor of high-quality chocolate cannabis products, into our ever-growing portfolio," said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast.

In addition to Bhang's award-winning portfolio of cannabis edibles, the Company is excited to be working with Petalfast on the California launch of the Bhang High Roller Nano-Infused Pre-Roll and quick-onset line of chocolate in the coming months.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program in California, and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis, while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market.

