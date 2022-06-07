

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - As part of a joint US-South Korea military exercise, 20 warplanes flew over the Yellow Sea on Tuesday.



It was yet another show of strength by the allies in the wake of North Korea's missile provocation.



The combined air power demonstration involved 16 South Korean F-35A, F-15K and FK-16 fighters and four American F-16 fighter jets, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.



'South Korea and the US have demonstrated their strong ability and will to strike quickly and accurately against any North Korean provocations by demonstrating their combined defense capabilities and posture through this combined air force demonstration flight,' JCS added.



The South Korean military, in close coordination with its U.S. counterparts, is maintaining a firm readiness posture, according to the press release issued by South Korea's Defense Ministry.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday expressed concern that Pyongyang suspectedly opened an access way to its underground nuclear weapons testing site.



The joint military muscle-flexing came a day after the United States and South Korea fired eight ballistic missiles into the East Sea in response to North Korea's missile launches Sunday.



It was an apparent reaction to South Korea-United States joint naval exercise last week, led by a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de