beqom-the leader in cloud-based compensation management software-today announced a partnership with sa.global, a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner, to bring best-of-breed compensation management to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources customers.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of business applications designed to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences. beqom rapide365 is fully integrated to Dynamics 365 to provide advanced Total Compensation to Dynamics 365 customers.

sa.global focuses on the professional services sector where compensation management takes on a higher level of importance. With employees being the greatest asset, compensation, benefits, and incentives are significant factors in attracting and retaining talent. This partnership will enable sa.global to help professional services firms handle their sophisticated compensation requirements with visibility and control over one of their biggest spends.

"The combination of sa.global and beqom combines the deep domain expertise of both firms to offer large and global organizations world class total compensation management and sales performance management," says Tom Elliott, Global HCM Practice Lead at sa.global, "all within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and HR, in the Azure cloud. Together we address the needs of Finance, Risk, and Regulatory Compliance to optimize budgeting and forecasting and track compensation spend versus performance, giving visibility and control over one of the biggest spends for most companies, which typically is not fully addressed in HCM Suites."

"We are thrilled about the partnership with sa.global," says Francois D'Haegeleer, beqom Head of Alliances. "With their deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and well-established HCM practice, they are uniquely positioned to bring transformative compensation management to Dynamics customers."

??With 31 years of experience in ERP, CRM, HCM, business intelligence solutions, consulting, and Modern Workplace, sa.global is a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner offering industry-specific solutions to firms in key vertical markets like AEC, Legal, Accounting, and Advertising Marketing. The company is an 11-time winner of the coveted Microsoft Dynamics Partner of the Year Award and is part of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle. The global organization comprises 850 members in 25 countries.

beqom provides a total compensation management platform that streamlines mission-critical compensation processes for Global 5000 customers. beqom's solution integrates with core HCM systems to enable competitive, fair, inclusive, and effective compensation strategies. Unlike other compensation software, beqom manages both broad-based compensation and transactional sales incentives on a single next-generation SaaS platform, giving customers a complete picture of total compensation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005461/en/

Contacts:

Stanley Chang

Stanley.Chang@beqom.com