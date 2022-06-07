Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding -2

Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.06.2022
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
Dow Jones News
07.06.2022 | 14:07
62 Leser
DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding 07-Jun-2022 / 12:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
                             Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 120,235 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2019 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     120,235

Aggregated information

d) 120,235

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name              Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
                       Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 59,200 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP6.77                59,200

Aggregated information

d) 59,200

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Helen Richardson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             Group HR Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
                             Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2019 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name              Helen Richardson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       Group HR Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
                       Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 6,407 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP6.77                6,407

Aggregated information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2022 07:34 ET (11:34 GMT)

d) 6,407

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    James Priestley 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             Specialities Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
                             Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2019 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                     James Priestley 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                     Specialties Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                     Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, type 
       of instrument        Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code     GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Sale of 6,246 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive 
                     Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover employee's income tax, national 
                     insurance liabilities and commission. 
 
 
                     Shares sold to cover taxes and     Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                     commission               commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                     Price(s)                Volume(s) 
 
                                         6,246 
                     GBP6.77

Aggregated information

d) 6,246

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Patrick Deprez 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             Product Sales Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
                             Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2019 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                       Patrick Deprez 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       Product Sales Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
                       Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 7,207 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2022 07:34 ET (11:34 GMT)

