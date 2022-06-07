DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 120,235 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 120,235

Aggregated information

d) 120,235

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 59,200 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.77 59,200

Aggregated information

d) 59,200

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 6,407 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.77 6,407

Aggregated information

d) 6,407

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialties Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 6,246 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) 6,246 GBP6.77

Aggregated information

d) 6,246

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 7,207 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 6 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.77 7,207

Aggregated information

d) 7,207

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 7,727 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 7,727

Aggregated information

d) 7,727

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 3,748 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) on 1 June 2022 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.77 3,748

Aggregated information

d) 3,748

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 6,407 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.77 6,407

Aggregated information

d) 6,407

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Strategy Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 12,878 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2019 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 12,878

Aggregated information

d) 12,878

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Strategy Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP1 each a) Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 6,407 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.77 6,407

Aggregated information

d) 6,407

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.77 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith, Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com

