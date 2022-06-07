Blackbird plc: Cloud native technologies drive major video production decarbonization at source finds Green Element and Blackbird study

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD) (OTCQX:BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today launched its latest sustainability study - 'Decarbonizing Video Production' - in collaboration with leading environmental consultancy, Green Element.

As more media organizations measure their carbon footprint and plot roadmaps to achieve net zero, the carbon efficiency of the supply chain is more important than ever. This new study highlights that whilst considerable gains have been made across the media industry due to the rise of remote production and adoption of cloud based solutions, broadcasters can go much further and faster by integrating authentically sustainable, native technologies specifically optimized for cloud workflows.

Independent research previously conducted by Green Element has evidenced that using the cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, generates up to 91% less CO2 compared to cloud based and on premise workflows. Cloud native technologies are tackling the problem of carbon emissions - at source. Content producers adopting these technologies are leading a transition to greener working methods. They include EVS, LiveU, Sky News Arabia and Eurovision Sport who all contributed to the study.

Key takeouts from the paper include:

in 2020, 480 billion hours of live video streaming led to sea ice loss the size of Scotland

90% of editors are using the cloud but 65% are inefficiently and needlessly moving large files around

cloud native Blackbird reduces carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to cloud based and on premise editing workflows due to its optimized architecture

a recent ground-breaking live sports cloud production led by the IBC evidenced that cloud workflows reduce power and infrastructure requirements by 70%

'Decarbonizing Video Production' has been endorsed by the most decorated female Olympic sailor in history, Hannah Mills OBE. Hannah is also the Sustainability Ambassador for the International Olympic Committee, SailGP's Global Spokesperson for Sustainability and Founder of the Big Plastic Pledge.

Hannah Mills OBE, said: "I believe it's the responsibility of everyone, including athletes, organizers and broadcasters, to do whatever they can to reduce the environmental impact of sport and ensure that people can enjoy live sports in a more sustainable way. I'm happy to see in this white paper that more broadcasters and content producers are adopting greener technologies and that the benefits are becoming clearer to see. As we move towards a net zero world, cloud native technologies like Blackbird, will become ever more important in achieving our climate goals."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, added: "A year ago, Blackbird adopted a leadership position by campaigning for a reduction in highly polluting on premise workflows by employing cloud technology in our paper 'Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth'. Much progress has been made in this area as awareness and technology have improved."

"In our latest paper, 'Decarbonizing Video Production', we see that despite these improvements there is still a very high prevalence of 'cloud-based' technology which does not utilise the key efficiencies of the cloud, particularly those of power and carbon consumption. The rise of cloud native solutions such as Blackbird can help reduce carbon emissions at source, dispensing the need for carbon capture technology or offsets costs."

Download the report - 'Decarbonizing Video Production' - at www.blackbird.video/carbonefficient

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

