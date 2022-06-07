Traders News Source Interviews Evofem Biosciences, Inc. CEO Saundra Pelletier

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Evofem Biosciences. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Evofem Biosciences, Inc. CEO Saundra Pelletier.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra Pelletier. Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/evofem-interview/

Saundra Pelletier

Chief Executive Officer and interim Chair of the Board

Saundra Pelletier has served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Executive Director of Evofem Biosciences since February 2015, and as interim Chair of the Board since November 2021 following the resignation of our former Chair due to health reasons. Ms. Pelletier has been responsible for the company's growth and evolution, and she led Evofem's transition to the public market in January 2018 (NASDAQ:EVFM).

Ms. Pelletier has assembled an impressive team of seasoned pharmaceutical professionals that have a deep understanding of the women's healthcare market and what women want, and she attracted new investor capital. She has also led multiple equity financing rounds which have raised over $491 million.

In her more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Ms. Pelletier has launched pharmaceutical brands worldwide and expanded indications on female healthcare brands in multiple countries. Her experience includes a comprehensive range of women's healthcare products, cardiovascular, pain management, sleep therapies and medical devices. She has had oversight and accountability for Sales, Marketing, Operations, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.

Previously, Ms. Pelletier served as Vice President, Pharmaceuticals at Women First Healthcare, where she raised $40 million in capital. Earlier in her career, Ms. Pelletier served as Corporate Vice President and Global Franchise Leader for G.D. Searle, where she managed a $250 million business unit, managed worldwide partnerships, negotiated cost saving licensing agreements, assessed country infrastructures, developed commercialization plans and hired full scale teams, including contract sales forces.

In March 2020, she joined the Board of Directors for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer. She serves as the chair of the Governance/Nomination Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. She is also a published author, coveted keynote speaker and moderator at key healthcare and political conferences worldwide.

She has appeared at the Harvard School of Public Health, the Davos World Economic Forum, the Clinton Global Initiative, the MAKERS Conference, Women Deliver, the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, the University of Oregon's Lundquist School of Business and the University of California, San Diego.

She is a trained Climate Reality Advocate and hosted a roundtable session at the International Conference on Climate Change, held in Reykjavik, Iceland. Ms. Pelletier has been profiled by The New York Times, Inc. Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, CNN, Glamour, Marie Claire, and Vogue. She was named as a New Champion for Reproductive Health by the United Nations Foundation, awarded the Athena San Diego's Pinnacle Award for Life Sciences, named 2019 Business Woman of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal, and named to Inc. Magazine's 2020 Female Founders 100 List.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers the relationship with Bora, plans for advertising campaigns, on a national scale and to raise consumer awareness for Phexxi, Evofem's strengths and much more in this full interview.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from chlamydia and gonorrhea. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

