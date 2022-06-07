NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. Launches New InsuJet Brand Store for Direct Purchasing in The European Union

Access to Needle-Free Delivery of Medications for Patients with Chronic Illnesses Just Became Easier

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSX.V:NGMD) ("NuGen' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce the launch of a new online brand store for its InsuJetTM needle-free injection device. The brand store is now live to make InsuJetTM available for purchase in the European Union (EU).

The store launched June 1, 2022 at https://shop.insujet.com/

NuGen M.D.'s needle-free injection system for self-administered injections is approved by Health Canada, holds a CE Mark and gives access to safe and cost-effective drug delivery for millions of patients who suffer from diabetes or other chronic illnesses.

"As we embark on our journey to make fear-free needle-free injections available for humans and pets with chronic illness, we are opening up this direct-to-consumer platform for immediate and easy access to our technology. This will augment our growing sales channels as we continue to build our distributor network in our target markets with large opportunities." said Michael Wright, president & CEO of NuGen M.D.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication.

It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

