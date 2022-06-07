Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Crackle Plus Expands Its CTV Ad Inventory with Amagi ADS PLUS FAST Network of Content Partners

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a Connected TV (CTV) ad inventory agreement with leading streaming platform and content owner Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) company, and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services.

Amagi's ADS PLUS is one of the largest first-party ad platforms in the CTV advertising landscape, supporting over 700 content brands on 2,000+ channels and delivering over 50 billion ad impressions. The massive supply of premium CTV inventory caters to the needs of both buyers and sellers through a unified CTV ad marketplace, backed by its proprietary advanced ad insertion technology.

The deal between Amagi and Crackle Plus signals the industry's interest in a new form of advertising agreement in the CTV marketplace: one that highlights the monetization opportunities for content owners and platforms in the CTV ecosystem as advertisers look to shift their ad budgets from traditional cable to fast-growing ad-supported streaming models.

"The CTV advertising marketplace is bursting with untapped potential, and Amagi is one of the few ad solutions providers with a 360-degree view of the entire landscape," says Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "By working with them, we can now offer our advertising partners additional reach and targeted ad deliveries in a curated, brand-safe environment."

"Crackle Plus has done a great job taking its premium CTV ad inventory to agencies and brands. By extending their audience through Amagi ADS PLUS, Crackle will increase its direct and programmatic ad sales and gain scale within premium channels that audiences know and love," says James M. Smith, executive vice president, and general manager of Amagi ADS PLUS. "We're glad to have had an opportunity to expand our ongoing relationship with Crackle Plus in this exciting new direction."

The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 70 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com, with previously announced plans to expand to over 90 touchpoints. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Crackle Plus' recent releases include the exclusive scripted series Les Norton, which stars Alexander Bertram and Rebel Wilson, Tia Mowery'sComfort Kitchen, the suspense thriller Blast, Inside the Black Box, hosted by Joe Morton, and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. They also recently announced season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the "Company") operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

