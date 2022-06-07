Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision' EcoCell Completes Hybrid Fuel Cell Stack Architecture; Prototype Hydrogen Fuel Cell Designed for World Markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) (the "Company"), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, EcoCell, in partnership with Kingsberry Fuel Cell Power Inc. has completed the architecture design for its clean hybrid hydrogen-based fuel cell electric power system. The Company expects first prototypes to be demonstrated to potential customers and partners next month.

The fuel cell stack is intended to provide clean multi-fuel hydrogen power through leveraging Kingsberry Powers' proprietary engineering design. The clean hybrid electric fuel cell power design has diverse applications as small as marine auxiliary mobility, to larger grid independent electric vehicle charging stations, electronic data centers, and primary and back-up power for consumer and military deployments.

Photo below: Schematic rendering of EcoCell's hydrogen-based fuel cell electric power system.

The 200 AMP power unit is designed to provide 220VAC 50/60 HZ, 24VDC, and 12VDC. The maximum surge capacity is 400 AMPS in parallel with an internal energy storage module that supports an internal thermal survival architecture for sub-zero operations. The hybrid electric power infrastructure also can operate in parallel with solar and wind renewable power systems. Due to the pure power production of hydrogen fuel cells, clean water would be generated for auxiliary uses such as irrigation.

Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation said, "This is an important milestone for the Company, which helps to further demonstrate our vision for creating a complete value chain starting with a plastic waste stream, generating clean hydrogen (AquaHtm),and producing electricity with the only by-product being water -- completing the circularity we have been striving for. As countries around the world sharpen their focus on the hydrogen economy, we intend to deliver products and services that will meet this growing demand."

"This is a very exciting project for Kingsberry Power," said Dr. K. Joel Berry, CEO and Founder. "Working with the team at EcoCell and seeing their vision for bringing this technology to India, Asia and other world markets, in my opinion, could not be timed any better. Our proven clean hybrid fuel cell electric power technology should make a meaningful difference in a carbon free environment."

About EcoCell Inc.

EcoCell, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision Corporation. It is seeking to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global need for generating clean electricity as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. EcoCell offers low pressure, low temperature hybrid fuel cell technology for a variety of applications. For more information visit: www.ecocell.tech

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp.

About Kingsberry Fuel Cell Power Inc.

Kingsberry Power's mission is to power Earth's future through affordable, abundant, and adaptable hybrid electric fuel cell power to ensure energy equality and to mitigate climate change.

Visit: kingsberrypower.com

