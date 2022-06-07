Intraday Events and Signals

Trading Central's flagship automated pattern recognition app Technical Insight now includes 15 minute time bars for North American equities, empowering traders to identify hot price moves and actionable opportunities within the market session. The addition of intraday events brings online brokers reliable, timely updates on interactive charts for their active trader user base.

Looking at Apple Inc in Technical Insight, we see the technical outlook across short, medium and long-term timeframes, and a Megaphone Bottom technical pattern on the chart. (Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by live intraday market data, our US patented engine identifies and overlays Technical Events including Classic Patterns, Indicators Oscillators on intraday price charts, helping traders find, validate and time their trades.

Technical Insight "Active Trader Edition" carries our acclaimed educational content to learn more about the potential impact on prices of technical events during the trading session, and about charting and market psychology at large.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, digital wealth platforms globally have seen an influx of new investors and traders enter the market. There's a growing demand to understand, and meet the expectations of these modern traders, providing the resources they need to succeed in today's volatile markets. Through a progressive, layered display of data Technical Insight empowers traders of all skill-levels to leverage technical analysis in their trade decisions.

Previous recognitions include:

Trading Central Financial Research Data Innovation Award from Fintech Breakthrough, 2022.

Technical Insight Best Specialist Product from the Technical Analyst in 2018 2019.

