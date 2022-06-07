USA for Ukraine becomes a partner to the Global Empowerment Mission and gains utilization of its multimillion dollar infrastructure within Poland and Ukraine

GREENWICH, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA for Ukraine has been accepted as a partner with the Global Empowerment Mission.

"We have trucks at our disposal and direct access to over 75,000 square feet of warehouse space and more than 4,000 pallet slots between Poland and Ukraine," said Olga Litvinenko, Founder and President of USA for Ukraine. "We invite people to donate money and also products such as food and supplies to sustain the vitality of the Ukrainian people in support of our efforts to put an end to the humanitarian crisis, to help animals and to rebuild a stronger Ukraine."

As part of the partnership, the Global Empowerment Mission has become the fiscal agent for the USA for Ukraine initiative. All donors can directly contribute through the USA for Ukraine website at www.usaforukr.com or by emailing the team at usastandswithukraine@gmail.com.

Video Link

About USA for Ukraine

USA for Ukraine, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable purposes including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code. In particular, USA for Ukraine, Inc. is organized to provide humanitarian and safety supplies and food and pet supplies as well as emergency and other relief services to conflict zones, in particular in Ukraine and other regions of Eastern Europe.

About Global Empowerment Mission

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is dedicated to restoring hope and opportunity in the lives of people most affected by disasters. The organization acts as a first responder for disaster relief, bridges the gap between first response and development, and implements practices to ensure sustainable development. GEM also operates year-round programming that focuses on school and home reconstruction, education and empowerment, and environmental and health programs.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833628/Global_Empowerment_Mission_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833623/Global_Empowerment_Mission_Ukraine.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833622/Global_Empowerment_Mission_Ukraine_Logo.jpg