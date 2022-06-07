SEKO Logistics Taps MyFBAPrep to be Preferred Amazon FBA Partner

New Deal Gives Amazon Aggregators Access to New Warehouses & 4 Million Additional Square Feet of Warehouse Space

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - SEKO Logistics announced a partnership today with ecommerce logistics company MyFBAPrep as their preferred Amazon FBA partner. The new deal will include co-branded products and expands SEKO's offering to include Amazon FBA fulfillment services. The partnership gives MyFBAPrep's client roster of Amazon Aggregators access to SEKO's global fulfillment warehouses and an additional four million square feet of new warehouse space globally.

In addition to adding to their US footprint, SEKO brings a network that reaches into Europe, Canada and the Asia Pacific regions. SEKO will help support MyFBAPrep's cross-border ecommerce expansion into additional markets including Australia, Japan and China. Each SEKO warehouse is strategically placed in close proximity to major ports and airports - allowing for a maximum of 24-72 hour delivery windows facilitated via modern facilities run by top talent with expertise in Amazon prep, ecommerce fulfillment and logistics solutions.

"We are excited to partner with MyFBAPrep as they are a great fit with our overall ecommerce strategy and further our mission of being small enough to care and big enough to scale globally. Through this strategic partnership, we'll be able to combine our extensive industry insights while leveraging MyFBAPrep's technology-enabled platform to seamlessly service a new cohort of the largest Amazon aggregators and Amazon sellers that are driving the ecommerce market to record highs. We look forward to expanding our Amazon capabilities with MyFBAPrep," said David Emerson, SVP Ecommerce at SEKO Logistics.

"Amazon private label aggregators have raised over $12 billion in institutional funding and acquired hundreds of Amazon brands in the last year. This partnership with SEKO creates a truly global solution that allows these aggregators to quickly add top-performing warehouse nodes, consolidate their footprint and scale their brands, while reducing supply chain complexity," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep . "With this new partnership, we're doubling our global footprint, while still being able to offer our customers the same level of five-star, white-glove service that we're known for. No one else is doing what we're doing in the Amazon FBA space and we're excited to take our business to the next level with SEKO."

About SEKO Logistics

We provide a suite of logistics services which enable you to use your supply chain as a competitive differentiator. As a customer centric organization, we are powered by the expertise of our people and our in-house-developed, best in class, configurable technology. It is this combination which gives SEKO its strength. With over 120 offices in 40 countries worldwide, SEKO's unique shareholder management model enables you to benefit from our specific industry sector expertise, coupled with vital in-country knowledge and unparalleled service at the local level.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse network for Amazon aggregators, enterprise-level brands and top Amazon sellers. Operating a global network of more than 50 warehouses and seven-million-square-feet of operating warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of ecommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. The company provides FBA Prep automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10-million units annually.

