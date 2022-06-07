Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
München
07.06.22
08:02 Uhr
3,655 Euro
-0,060
-1,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.06.2022 | 15:51
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino AB (PUBL): Preliminary Sales Report May 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 3%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 1% and amounted to SEK 106.0 (104.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 47% and amounted to SEK 6.6 (4.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 3% to SEK 112.6 (109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2022 were unchanged compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 548.0 (549.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

22-May

21-May

Change

YTD2022

YTD2021

Change

The Nordics

26.6

30.2

-12%

131.4

153.3

-14%

Central Europe

20.0

16.9

18%

98.9

88.1

12%

East Europe

28.5

28.3

1%

135.7

135.8

0%

South & West Europe

12.0

12.5

-4%

61.3

57.5

7%

The Baltics

5.9

5.9

0%

29.4

30.5

-4%

North America

6.3

4.7

34%

24.8

23.1

7%

Asia-Pacific

6.0

6.0

0%

28.3

31.2

-9%

Africa

0.7

0.0


2.5

0.0


Zinzino

106.0

104.5

1%

512.3

519.5

-1%

Faun Pharma

6.6

4.5

47%

35.7

29.5

21%

Zinzino Group

112.6

109.0

3%

548.0

549.0

0%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:30 the 7th of June 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2022,c3581367

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3581367/1589699.pdf

2205 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

ZINZINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.