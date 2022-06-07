Thanks to a traceability tool, individuals, companies and local authorities who have signed an electricity supply contract with French energy provider Volterres can monitor in real time the source of their electricity supply, and in particular the share of electricity coming directly from renewable energy plants located nearby.From pv magazine France French energy provider Volterres, a subsidiary of Lyon-based Sun'R, has developed a traceability tool for hourly electricity purchases that enables final clients to know which portion of the energy they buy comes from a renewable energy facility ...

