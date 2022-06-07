Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Drax Group 6.5% China Suntien Green Energy 6.0% Greencoat UK Wind 5.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.5% RWE 5.4% China Everbright Environment 5.3% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.5% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.4% China Longyuan Power Group 3.8% Grenergy Renovables 3.7% Iberdrola 3.6% Foresight Solar Fund 3.4% Clearway Energy A Class 3.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.2% SSE 2.9% National Grid 2.7% Northland Power 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.8%

At close of business on 31 May 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £54.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 32.8% Yieldcos & funds 29.5% Renewable focused utilities 9.8% Energy storage 7.8% Biomass generation and production 7.2% Waste to energy 5.3% Electricity networks 2.7% Renewable technology and service 2.7% Carbon markets 0.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4% 100%