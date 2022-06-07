Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstag: Hier ist der Rallyemodus ON
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143YN ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 Ticker-Symbol: 5HU 
Frankfurt
07.06.22
09:23 Uhr
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2022 | 17:08
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports, and the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan (relating to AGM Resolution 5) is available on the Company's website athttps://hemogenyx.com/investors/company-profile/company-information.

The AGM is to be held on 30 June 2022 at 2.00 pm BST at the offices Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704157/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Posting-of-Annual-Report-Notice-of-AGM

HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.