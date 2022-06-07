TXOne Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

TXOne Networks wins categories "Most Innovative Critical Infrastructure Protection," "Hot Company ICS/SCADA Security" and "Best Product Industrial Cybersecurity" in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At TXOne Networks we are proud to announce that we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

"Most Innovative Critical Infrastructure Protection"

"Hot Company ICS/SCADA Security"

"Best Product Industrial Cybersecurity"

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased. We are happy to see that our solutions including the Stellar series, the Edge series, Trend Micro Portable Security 3, and the OT Defense Console are not only well received by our customers and partners, but that they have been recognized by the awards jury," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks.

"TXOne Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

TXOne Networks is thrilled to be a member of this group of winners, which can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

TXOne's threat researchers Mars Cheng and Selmon Yang are honored to give a talk at the RSA Conference on June 9 (2:10 PM - 3:00 PM PT, Moscone West 2006). Join them and learn more about the "Deconstructive Take-Over of Mitsubishi Electric Ecosystems" and our OT Zero Trust concept.

Join the RSAC RSA Conference 2022 virtually at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. At TXOne Networks, we work together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner. www.txone.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

