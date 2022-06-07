Biochar Market Size to Reach USD 454.3 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global biochar market size was USD 160.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 454.3 million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.

Increasing awareness regarding benefits of biochar on environment, growing use of biochar for carbon sequestration, and rising application of biochar in animal feed are some key factors expected to drive biochar market growth.

Market Size - USD 160.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth - at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends - Increasing use of biochar to reduce agricultural emissions from fertilizer usage

Market Dynamics:

Biochar is often defined as the carbon-rich material that is produced during pyrolysis process and is a flammable solid and requires careful handling. Biochar is primarily carbon but also comprises oxygen, hydrogen, and some inorganic ash if it is present in the parent biomass. Since biomass is carbon neutral, the combustion of biochar is often considered beneficial for the environment. Biochar has a wide range of non-fuel uses including adsorption of chemicals and carbon storage in ground which helps in reducing emissions.

Biochar also presents numerous positive effects on quality of soil and its addition to the soul can increase crop production by enhancing the physiochemical and biological properties such as water retention and pH of the soil. Biochar also has the potential to reduce agricultural emissions by lowering the amount of fertilizer needed and these are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Biochar is a biomaterial rich in carbon generated during the combustion of biomass through pyrolysis with syngas, bio-oil and biochar as the byproducts. Biochar offers a critical way of removing carbon from the atmosphere and provides numerous opportunities for its use in different areas of production and utilization of biomass. Biochar is a potentially attractive option for the production of biofuels and biochemicals as it can reduce carbon footprint and improve sustainability of biomass sourcing. Biochar can be used in a wide range of industrial processes such as as solid fuel in boilers, in the production of nanotubes, in the manufacture of activated carbon, and in production of hydrogen-rich gas and these are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the coming years. However, certain risks of increased use of biochar on flora and fauna and ecological systems are some key factors that can hamper market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Pyrolysis Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

Pyrolysis segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Pyrolysis is one of the most extensively used methods to produce biochar and can be used to generate other important components such as bio-oil and syngas. Pyrolysis can be done on a small scale and in remote places which can increase energy density and lower transportation and handling costs and these are some key factors expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Agriculture Segment to Register Significant Revenue Growth:

Agriculture segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing use of biochar to improve soil's biological productivity, promote soil fertility, plant growth, and crop nutrition, growing demand for organic food products, and increasing use of biochar to enhance animal feed and maintain good livestock health.

Asia Pacific to Lead in Terms of Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapidly increasing agricultural activities, growing use of biochar to improve soil quality, rising production of organic foods, and increase in number of livestock farms in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Agri-Tech Producers, LLC

Diacarbon Energy Inc.

Biochar Products, Inc.

Phoenix Energy Group

BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD.

Bioforcetech Corp.

Airex Énergie Inc.

Aries Clean Technologies

Mai Animal Health

Wakefield Biochar

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 160.9 Million CAGR (2022-2030) 12.1% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 454.3 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021-2030 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Technology, Application, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Agri-Tech Producers, LLC, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Phoenix Energy Group, BIOCHAR INNOVATIONS PTE LTD, Bioforcetech Corp., Airex Énergie Inc., Aries Clean Technologies, Mai Animal Health, and Wakefield Biochar. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biochar market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technological Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Agriculture

Livestock

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Electricity Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

