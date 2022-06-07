DJ Ørsted successfully issues green bonds

Today, Ørsted has secured nominal EUR 1,350 million through the issuance of green senior bonds to finance its global build-out of renewable energy and green growth ambition of reaching approx. 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

Ørsted has completed the pricing of new unsecured green senior bonds of nominal EUR 1,350 million in total, comprising a EUR 600 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2028 and a EUR 750 million fixed-rate tranche with maturity in 2033. All bonds are issued as green bonds under Ørsted's green finance framework.

Key details of the new EUR 600 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2028:

Nominal amount: EUR 600 million Maturity date: 14 June 2028 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 2.250 % Price: 99.562 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Key details of the new EUR 750 million fixed-rate green bond maturing in 2033:

Nominal amount: EUR 750 million Maturity date: 14 June 2033 Coupon (fixed until maturity): 2.875 % Price: 99.925 % of the nominal amount Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial outlook for the 2022 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Ørsted successfully issues green bonds.pdf News Source: Ritzau

