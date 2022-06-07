Armis Named Winner of Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Armis Wins Hot Company Healthcare IoT Security, Cutting Edge ICS/SCADA Security, and Most Comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) Security in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis , the leading unified asset intelligence platform, is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

"Hot Company Healthcare IoT Security"

"Cutting Edge ICS/SCADA Security"

"Most Comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) Security"

"Armis is thrilled to receive three of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-founder, Armis.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Armis is absolutely worthy of these three coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of 2022 Global Infosec Award winners is located here: cyberdefenseawards.com

Join Armis at RSA Conference 2022

Armis will demonstrate our capabilities at Booth S-951 (South Hall), RSA Conference 2022, June 6-9, 2022, at Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA.

Armis executives and experts will be on-hand at RSAC to discuss the platform enhancements, our recent asset security vulnerability research into TLStorm 2.0, and the Critical Infrastructure Protection Program. To schedule a 1:1 executive meeting with Armis, please visit armis.com/rsac-2022 .

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed and unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage, or public companies in the information security space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at cyberdefenseawards.com .

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the ones with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for infosec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit cyberdefensetv.com and cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

