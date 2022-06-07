

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ReneSola Ltd. (SOL):



Earnings: -$1.69 million in Q1 vs. $0.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $1.14 million in Q1 vs. $22.78 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $13 to $120 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $100 to $120 Mln



