Mars Petcare Nutrition Europe: Mars Pet Nutrition Europe announces that 100% of the fish used in its pet food products is now sustainably sourced, per Mars' sustainable fish sourcing guidelines

This is an important milestone in Mars Petcare's global sustainability journey, which includes an ambitious, industry-leading global target to procure 100% sustainably sourced fish across its pet food products, according to its guidelines

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Pet Nutrition, a division of Mars Petcare, announces that it has achieved its target to sustainably source 100% of the fish used in its pet products in Europe, aligned to Mars' sourcing guidelines. Brands that feature fish as part of their ingredients in Europe are SHEBA, WHISKAS, PEDIGREE, CESAR, PERFECT FIT, DREAMIES, CRAVE, JAMES WELLBELOVED, CHAPPIE, and KITEKAT.

Deri Watkins, Regional President at Mars Pet Nutrition Europe, said: "At Mars Petcare, everything we do is focused on our Purpose: A Better World for Pets - and a better world is a more sustainable world, for pets, people and the planet. Mars Pet Nutrition uses fish in its portfolio of pet food products as it enables pets to enjoy nutritionally balanced, healthy, and high-quality pet food. While our business accounts for a small share of the global seafood market, we continue to play our part in supporting a healthy future for ocean ecosystems and the seafood sector helping all to grow and thrive in a responsible way."

Helen Warren-Piper, Chief Growth Officer at Mars Pet Nutrition Europe, said: "At Mars Petcare, our brands are uniquely positioned to create mutual value for the pet parents we serve, the pets we love and the planet we all share. Now that 100% of the fish we use in our pet food products in Europe is sustainably sourced aligned to our guidelines, pet parents can feel more confident about the sustainability of the choices they make for their pets. In our dedication to protect our oceans and the future of fish, our SHEBA brand at the same time works to deliver the world's largest coral reef restoration program and plans to restore coral reefs, measuring more than 185,000 square meters - roughly the size of 148 Olympic swimming pools - at key sites around the world by 2029."

Mars Petcare expects its fish suppliers to follow the Mars Supplier Code of Conduct, which articulates Mars' social, environmental, and ethical expectations of its suppliers, contains globally aligned standards, and is rooted in international law. The company accepts as 'sustainably sourced fish' supply that is certified or endorsed by credible third parties and aims to source from fisheries that are managed to maintain the diversity of the fish ecosystem. Carried out with technical support from World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Mars' fish sustainable sourcing programme includes ensuring that the company does not source any endangered fish species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The company continuously works with certifying organisations and industry experts around the world, to review, innovate, and scale its approach to more sustainable fish sourcing.

Sustainable fish sourcing is part of Mars, Incorporated's mission to help create a healthy planet where all can thrive - a belief that's at the heart of its $1 billionSustainable in a Generation Plan.

For further information on Mars' approach to sustainable fishing, visit https://www.mars.com/about/policies-and-practices/sustainable-fish-sourcing.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. Our almost 100,000 Associates across 130 countries are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets - including brands PEDIGREE , WHISKAS , ROYAL CANIN , SHEBA , CESAR , GREENIES , IAMS and EUKANUBA as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of more than 2,500 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including AniCura , AntechAsia Veterinary Diagnostics B ANFIELD , BLUEPEARL , Linnaeus , Mount Pleasant , VCA , VES , and VSH . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles , we are building a thriving and inclusive workforce reflective of the many pets and communities we serve, privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in. And we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835048/sustainable_fish_sourcing_goals_mars_petcare.jpg