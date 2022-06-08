

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.7 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, coming in at 582.524 trillion yen.



That's down from 0.9 percent in April.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 0.9 percent to 506.387 trillion yen after climbing 1.0 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts fell 0.4 percent to 76.136 trillion yen after slipping 0.1 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 1.4 percent to 3.430 trillion yen, accelerating from the 0.7 percent gain in April.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de