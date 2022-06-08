- (PLX AI) - SAF-Holland announces a recommended cash tender offer to the shareholders of Haldex.
- • SAF-Holland offers SEK 66 in cash per share in Haldex
- • Says offer won't be increased
- • The Board of Directors of Haldex unanimously recommends that the shareholders of Haldex accept the Offer
- • SAF-Holland has already acquired 14.1% of the outstanding shares in Haldex of which 9.2% of the outstanding shares have been acquired from Knorr-Bremse
